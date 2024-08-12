Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap [Image 14 of 20]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap

    BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Kevin Steffanson 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Melvin Reid, from Columbia, South Carolina, uses a telescopic alidade to gather positional data from the pilot house onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during the ship’s transit through the Puget Sound towards its new homeport at Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. After nine years as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, Ronald Reagan shifted into the 3rd Fleet area of operations to undergo a routine maintenance period. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives in Bremerton

