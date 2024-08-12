USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) arrives at Naval Base Kitsap

Quartermaster 3rd Class Aire Howard, from Virginia Beach, Virginia, uses a sound-powered telephone to relay positional data from vulture’s row onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during the ship’s transit through the Puget Sound towards its new homeport at Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Aug. 13, 2024. After nine years as the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, Ronald Reagan shifted into the 3rd Fleet area of operations to undergo a routine maintenance period. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kevin Steffanson)

