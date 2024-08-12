Team Tyndall welcomes new SNCOs during an induction ceremony

Tyndall Air Force Base’s newest senior noncommissioned officers receive the SNCO Charge during an induction ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 9, 2024. The charge serves as a rite of passage during a promotion ceremony, and it is given to uphold the discipline, readiness and welfare of the organization’s enlisted force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

