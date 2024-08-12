One of Tyndall Air Force Base’s newest senior noncommissioned officers wear a medal displaying the rank of master sergeant during the SNCO induction ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 9, 2024. The 325th Fighter Wing hosted the event to recognize those who have risen to the ranks of SNCO corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
This work, Team Tyndall welcomes new SNCOs during an induction ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.