    Team Tyndall welcomes new SNCOs during an induction ceremony [Image 1 of 6]

    Team Tyndall welcomes new SNCOs during an induction ceremony

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    Plaques display the names of senior noncommissioned officer inductees during the SNCO induction ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 9, 2024. The SNCO induction ceremony is a time-honored military tradition to welcome Airmen to the rank of master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    This work, Team Tyndall welcomes new SNCOs during an induction ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

