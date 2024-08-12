Tyndall Air Force Base senior noncommissioned officers prepare to conduct a sword cordon during the SNCO induction ceremony at Tyndall AFB, Florida, Aug. 9, 2024. The sword cordon is a tradition to welcome inductees to the rank of Master Sergeant and the SNCO corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 16:11 Photo ID: 8587781 VIRIN: 240809-F-BE826-1014 Resolution: 5537x3684 Size: 9.72 MB Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Tyndall welcomes new SNCOs during an induction ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.