Team Tyndall welcomes new SNCOs during an induction ceremony

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Luke Lucas, 325th Fighter Wing command chief, delivers a speech during the senior noncommissioned officer induction ceremony at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Aug. 9, 2024. The SNCO induction ceremony is a time-honored military tradition to welcome Airmen to the rank of master sergeant. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

