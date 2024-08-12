Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces [Image 5 of 5]

    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

    NADI, FIJI

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Charles A. Flynn, opened the 48th annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar on Aug. 13, 2024, with the theme "Joint and Combined Operations in the Indo-Pacific Region." Flynn elaborated on the significance of the strategic land power network and emphasized the critical voice that those in attendance provide when discussing this theme. Flynn touched on the primary goal of combined operations to achieve unity of action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 04:48
    Photo ID: 8586439
    VIRIN: 240813-A-PE084-1005
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 6.93 MB
    Location: NADI, FJ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces
    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces
    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces
    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces
    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC
    #ALLIESANDPARTNERS
    #IPAMS24
    #FreeandOpenIndopacific #USARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download