Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General, Charles A. Flynn, opened the 48th annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar on Aug. 13, 2024, with the theme "Joint and Combined Operations in the Indo-Pacific Region." Flynn elaborated on the significance of the strategic land power network and emphasized the critical voice that those in attendance provide when discussing this theme. Flynn touched on the primary goal of combined operations to achieve unity of action. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

