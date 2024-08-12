Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

Republic of Fiji Military Forces Captain Savenaca Degei, the staff officer for International Defense Corporation, explained the significance of the Fijian welcoming ceremony to guest at 48th annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar August 13, 2024. The traditional significance of this welcome lies in its role in fostering mutual respect and understanding between different cultures. This ceremony is a vital tradition in Fijian culture, symbolizing hospitality and the establishment of a bond between the hosts and their guests. By participating in such ceremonies, military leaders and participants can build stronger relationships and enhance cooperation, which is crucial for international defense and diplomatic efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

Date Taken: 08.13.2024
Location: NADI, FJ