Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces [Image 3 of 5]

    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

    NADI, FIJI

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Republic of Fiji Military Forces Captain Savenaca Degei, the staff officer for International Defense Corporation, explained the significance of the Fijian welcoming ceremony to guest at 48th annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar August 13, 2024. The traditional significance of this welcome lies in its role in fostering mutual respect and understanding between different cultures. This ceremony is a vital tradition in Fijian culture, symbolizing hospitality and the establishment of a bond between the hosts and their guests. By participating in such ceremonies, military leaders and participants can build stronger relationships and enhance cooperation, which is crucial for international defense and diplomatic efforts. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
    Date Posted: 08.13.2024 04:48
    Photo ID: 8586437
    VIRIN: 240813-A-PE084-1003
    Resolution: 8192x5464
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: NADI, FJ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces
    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces
    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces
    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces
    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC
    #ALLIESANDPARTNERS
    #IPAMS24
    #FreeandOpenIndopacific #USARMY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download