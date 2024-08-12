U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn, is welcomed by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in which Warrant Officer Class 1 Tevita Tuivakano, who receives the ‘sevusevu’ on his behalf acknowledging the traditional Fijian welcome This tradition welcomes guests into the Fijian culture, where the visitor is presented a gift, typically kava (a ceremonial drink made from the root of the kava plant), to the host as a gesture of respect and goodwill. This ceremony is an important part of Fijian culture and is often performed to welcome guests and establish a bond between the visitors and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.13.2024 Date Posted: 08.13.2024 04:48 Photo ID: 8586435 VIRIN: 240813-A-PE084-1001 Resolution: 8192x5464 Size: 6.52 MB Location: NADI, FJ Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.