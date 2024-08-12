Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn, is welcomed by the Republic of Fiji Military Forces in which Warrant Officer Class 1 Tevita Tuivakano, who receives the ‘sevusevu’ on his behalf acknowledging the traditional Fijian welcome This tradition welcomes guests into the Fijian culture, where the visitor is presented a gift, typically kava (a ceremonial drink made from the root of the kava plant), to the host as a gesture of respect and goodwill. This ceremony is an important part of Fijian culture and is often performed to welcome guests and establish a bond between the visitors and the local community. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
