Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

U.S. Army Pacific Commanding General Charles A. Flynn, thanked those in attendance for participating in this year’s 48th annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar on August 13, 2024. The conference was attended by representatives from 21 countries, including 4 chiefs of militaries and 16 senior enlisted leaders. Flynn expressed his gratitude for the largest gathering yet at any IPAMS conference, acknowledging the increased participation and significant impact of all the nations in attendance. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)
|08.13.2024
|08.13.2024 04:48
|8586438
|240813-A-PE084-1004
|8192x5464
|5.94 MB
|NADI, FJ
|2
|0
