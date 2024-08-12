Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces [Image 2 of 5]

    Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

    NADI, FIJI

    08.13.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces observed as the "sevusevu" traditional Fijian ceremony welcomed Gen. Charles A. Flynn during the 48th annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar on Aug. 13, 2024. This ceremony is an important part of Fijian culture and is often performed to welcome guests and establish a bond between the visitors and the local community. The "sevusevu" helps to ensure that the visitors are accepted and can safely and respectfully participate in the village's activities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

    This work, Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces [Image 5 of 5], by SSG Andre Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #USARPAC
    #ALLIESANDPARTNERS
    #IPAMS24
    #FreeandOpenIndopacific #USARMY

