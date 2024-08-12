Republic of Fiji, United States Host Seminar for Regional Land Forces

Members of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces observed as the "sevusevu" traditional Fijian ceremony welcomed Gen. Charles A. Flynn during the 48th annual Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar on Aug. 13, 2024. This ceremony is an important part of Fijian culture and is often performed to welcome guests and establish a bond between the visitors and the local community. The "sevusevu" helps to ensure that the visitors are accepted and can safely and respectfully participate in the village's activities. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Andre Taylor)

