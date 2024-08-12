U.S. Airmen have a water gun fight during the Summer Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024. The Dorm Bash hosted several booths and games for airmen to participate in and connect with one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

