Dorm Council members kick off the Summer Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024. During the Dorm Bash, Airmen connected with one another through the food and games provided to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 17:13
|Photo ID:
|8585650
|VIRIN:
|240809-F-QO903-1398
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|894.13 KB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Summer Dorm Bash [Image 6 of 6], by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.