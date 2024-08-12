Dorm Council members kick off the Summer Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024. During the Dorm Bash, Airmen connected with one another through the food and games provided to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:13 Photo ID: 8585650 VIRIN: 240809-F-QO903-1398 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 894.13 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Summer Dorm Bash [Image 6 of 6], by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.