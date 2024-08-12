U.S. Airmen walk while wearing goggles that simulate drunkenness during the Summer Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024. The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment Program provided the goggles to educate Airmen on the effects alcohol can have on them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US