U.S. Airmen get food during the Summer Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024. Airmen who attended the event were provided free food and games and the opportunity to connect with one another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 17:13 Photo ID: 8585648 VIRIN: 240809-F-QO903-1177 Resolution: 3000x2143 Size: 782.12 KB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Summer Dorm Bash [Image 6 of 6], by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.