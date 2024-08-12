A U.S. Airman rides a pedal kart while wearing goggles that simulate drunkenness during the Summer Dorm Bash at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., Aug. 9, 2024. The Alcohol and Drug Abuse Prevention and Treatment Program provided the kart and goggles to educate Airmen on the dangers of drunk driving. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class William Finn V)
|08.09.2024
|08.12.2024 17:13
|8585649
|240809-F-QO903-1284
|3000x2143
|937.38 KB
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|4
|1
This work, Summer Dorm Bash [Image 6 of 6], by A1C William Finn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.