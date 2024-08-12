Trainees await instructions at rodeo

Trainees from Fort Sill are given pre-attendance instructions for attending the Lawton Rangers Rodeo Military Appreciation Night, held Aug. 9, 2024 at the rodeo arena. The American Flag hangs in the background just over the arena.
|08.08.2024
|08.12.2024 14:01
|8585035
|240809-O-KP881-6625
|2048x1365
|663.03 KB
|OKLAHOMA, US
|1
|0
