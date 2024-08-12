77th Army Band performs at rodeo

Fort Sill's 77th Army Band performed the National Anthem for a full arena Aug. 9 at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo's Military Appreciation Night. Lawton Rodeo Queen Josie Chandler mounted the flag on horseback while Texas Longhorns moseyed in the background.

