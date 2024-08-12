Fort Sill's 77th Army Band performed the National Anthem for a full arena Aug. 9 at the Lawton Rangers Rodeo's Military Appreciation Night. Lawton Rodeo Queen Josie Chandler mounted the flag on horseback while Texas Longhorns moseyed in the background.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8585020
|VIRIN:
|240809-O-KP881-7512
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|899.19 KB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 77th Army Band performs at rodeo [Image 8 of 8], by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.