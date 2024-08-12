Trainees listen to instruction from their drill sergeant Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 during the Military Appreciation Night of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. Trainees from all of the Fort Sill training brigades were in attendance.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 14:01 Photo ID: 8585034 VIRIN: 240809-O-KP881-4490 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1 MB Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Trainees attend Military Appreciation Night [Image 8 of 8], by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.