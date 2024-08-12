Trainees listen to instruction from their drill sergeant Friday, Aug. 9, 2024 during the Military Appreciation Night of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. Trainees from all of the Fort Sill training brigades were in attendance.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8585034
|VIRIN:
|240809-O-KP881-4490
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1 MB
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US
This work, Trainees attend Military Appreciation Night [Image 8 of 8], by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.