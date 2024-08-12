Half section awaits grand entry

The Fort Sill Half Section participated in Grand Entry for the Aug. 9 performances of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. The evening was Military Appreciation Night, and several entities and members of the FCOE leadership team participated.

