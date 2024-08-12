The Fort Sill Half Section participated in Grand Entry for the Aug. 9 performances of the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. The evening was Military Appreciation Night, and several entities and members of the FCOE leadership team participated.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8585033
|VIRIN:
|240809-O-KP881-5338
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|763.11 KB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Half section awaits grand entry [Image 8 of 8], by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.