Fort Sill Garrison Commander, Col. Derek Baird, spoke with KSWO 7News Multimedia Journalist Tyler Ferguson live from the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. The Lawton Rangers hosted Military Appreciation Night Aug. 9, 2024 at their arena, and Col. Baird participated in the Grand Entry, which marks the start of the rodeo for the evening.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 14:01
|Photo ID:
|8585023
|VIRIN:
|240809-O-KP881-8454
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|603.51 KB
|Location:
|OKLAHOMA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Sill Garrison Commander speaks live on KSWO [Image 8 of 8], by Angela Turner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.