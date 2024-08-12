Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Sill Garrison Commander speaks live on KSWO [Image 4 of 8]

    Fort Sill Garrison Commander speaks live on KSWO

    OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Angela Turner 

    Fort Sill Public Affairs

    Fort Sill Garrison Commander, Col. Derek Baird, spoke with KSWO 7News Multimedia Journalist Tyler Ferguson live from the Lawton Rangers Rodeo. The Lawton Rangers hosted Military Appreciation Night Aug. 9, 2024 at their arena, and Col. Baird participated in the Grand Entry, which marks the start of the rodeo for the evening.

