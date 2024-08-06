Asako Tuttle, left, 35th Force Support Squadron library director, hands a gift bag to a participant during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 2, 2024. Children enjoyed a unique friendship tour at Misawa AB, enhancing their understanding of the base and reinforcing community connections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2024 00:39
|Photo ID:
|8583990
|VIRIN:
|240802-F-VB704-1113
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|3.11 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa Friendship tour: AFN, Library [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.