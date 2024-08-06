Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Friendship tour: AFN, Library [Image 10 of 11]

    Misawa Friendship tour: AFN, Library

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    Asako Tuttle, left, 35th Force Support Squadron library director, hands a gift bag to a participant during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 2, 2024. Children enjoyed a unique friendship tour at Misawa AB, enhancing their understanding of the base and reinforcing community connections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 00:39
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    This work, Misawa Friendship tour: AFN, Library [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Library
    Community Relations
    Team Misawa
    Friendship Tour
    Misawa Friendship Tour

