Misawa Friendship tour: AFN, Library

A Misawa Friendship Tour participant practice speaking English while learning about the radio from U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Benjamin Bugenig, American Forces Network video noncommissioned officer in charge, at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 2, 2024. Through events like base tours, Misawa AB and Misawa City work together to unite the on-base and off-base populations, blending two cultures into one cohesive community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

