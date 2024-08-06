A young participant focuses on their 3D art while touring the Overstreet Library during a Misawa Friendship Tour at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 2, 2024. Local children from throughout Japan joined the tour at Misawa AB, learning about its role and fostering stronger ties between the base and the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2024 Date Posted: 08.12.2024 00:39 Photo ID: 8583983 VIRIN: 240802-F-VB704-1095 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 2.08 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa Friendship tour: AFN, Library [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.