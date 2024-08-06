Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa Friendship tour: AFN, Library [Image 9 of 11]

    Misawa Friendship tour: AFN, Library

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. military members assigned to the American Forces Network pose with Misawa Friendship Tour participants at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 2, 2024. Participants toured the base to gain a deeper understanding, building bridges between the military and civilians and emphasizing the importance of a united and supportive community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.12.2024 00:39
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    AFN
    Library
    Community Relations
    Team Misawa
    Friendship Tour
    Misawa Friendship Tour

