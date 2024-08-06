Army Reserve Signal Soldiers power through physical training

Sgt. Joshua Dixon, an Army Reserve Signal Soldier with Pensacola's 350th Civil Affairs Command, leads other Signal Soldiers through preparatory exercises before starting the day's physical training at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station October 16, 2022. The 350th includes a highly diverse group of specialized Soldiers beyond the standard military/government coordination professionals to include Information Technology Soldiers, educators, finance experts, linguists, nurses, lawyers, veterinarians, and media specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

