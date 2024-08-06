Army Reserve Signal Soldiers power through physical training

Army Reserve Signal Soldiers of the 350th Civil Affairs Command sprint down the track at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station during a morning physical training session. The 350th includes a highly diverse group of specialized Soldiers beyond the standard military/government coordination professionals to include Information Technology Soldiers, educators, finance experts, linguists, nurses, lawyers, veterinarians, and media specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 18:14
|Photo ID:
|8582965
|VIRIN:
|221016-A-OU123-7934
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.58 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
