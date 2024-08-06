Army Reserve Signal Soldiers power through physical training

The red-tinted track at Pensacola's Corry Station waits for a group of 350th Civil Affairs Command Signal Soldiers to sprint over it during their morning physical fitness training October 16, 2022. The 350th includes a highly diverse group of specialized Soldiers beyond the standard military/government coordination professionals to include Information Technology Soldiers, educators, finance experts, linguists, nurses, lawyers, veterinarians, and media specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

