The red-tinted track at Pensacola's Corry Station waits for a group of 350th Civil Affairs Command Signal Soldiers to sprint over it during their morning physical fitness training October 16, 2022. The 350th includes a highly diverse group of specialized Soldiers beyond the standard military/government coordination professionals to include Information Technology Soldiers, educators, finance experts, linguists, nurses, lawyers, veterinarians, and media specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)
|Date Taken:
|10.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 18:14
|Photo ID:
|8582962
|VIRIN:
|221016-A-OU123-4092
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Reserve Signal Soldiers power through physical training [Image 8 of 8], by LTC Adam Weece, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.