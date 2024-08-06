Army Reserve Signal Soldiers power through physical training

Sgt. Ulysses Perez, a Signal Soldier with the 350th Civil Affairs Command in Pensacola, Florida, pauses between push-up repetitions during physical training October 16, 2022, at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station. The 350th includes a highly diverse group of specialized Soldiers beyond the standard military/government coordination professionals to include Information Technology Soldiers, educators, finance experts, linguists, nurses, lawyers, veterinarians, and media specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)
Date Taken:
|10.15.2022
Date Posted:
|08.10.2024 18:14
Photo ID:
|8582968
VIRIN:
|221016-A-OU123-9319
Resolution:
|4032x3024
Size:
|1.53 MB
Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
Web Views:
|3
Downloads:
|0
