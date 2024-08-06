Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Reserve Signal Soldiers power through physical training [Image 2 of 8]

    Army Reserve Signal Soldiers power through physical training

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2022

    Photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece 

    350th Civil Affairs Command (Airborne)

    Sgt. Joshua Dixon of the 350th Civil Affairs Command's Signal Section drives himself through one more push-up repetition during early morning physical training at Naval Air Station Pensacola Corry Station. The 350th includes a highly diverse group of specialized Soldiers beyond the standard military/government coordination professionals to include Information Technology Soldiers, educators, finance experts, linguists, nurses, lawyers, veterinarians, and media specialists. (U.S. Army photo by Lt. Col. Adam Weece)

    Date Taken: 10.15.2022
    Date Posted: 08.10.2024 18:14
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
