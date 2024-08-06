Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman met with members of the Hawaii Air National Guard to discuss their important contributions to the Space Force’s mission, May 3, 2024. During the townhall, Saltzman addressed questions about options being considered to further integrate ANG space functions into the Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Jimmie Pike)
This work, CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater