    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater [Image 5 of 6]

    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Jennifer Saltzman, spouse of Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman, and U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific spouses visit the Aloha Conference Center during a visit to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 3. The spouses discussed many initiatives being implemented throughout the Department of the Air Force to improve quality of life for Guardians and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 22:28
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    PACAF
    USAF
    USSF
    SPACEFORINDOPAC

