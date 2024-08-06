Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, met with the Hawaii Military Affairs Council at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 3, 2024. The MAC is comprised of business leaders and retired U.S. flag and general officers who liaise with the military commands and support the U.S. military’s role in advancing the national security strategy and emphasize the value of Hawaii as the strategic headquarters for DoD operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by SMSgt Robert Webb)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 22:28 Photo ID: 8582378 VIRIN: 240503-F-UX259-1028 Resolution: 5044x2466 Size: 1.49 MB Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Robert Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.