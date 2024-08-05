Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater [Image 1 of 6]

    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Robert Webb 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman and U.S. Space Forces Indo-Pacific commander, Brig. Gen. Anthony Mastalir, met with the Hawaii Military Affairs Council at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, May 3, 2024. The MAC is comprised of business leaders and retired U.S. flag and general officers who liaise with the military commands and support the U.S. military’s role in advancing the national security strategy and emphasize the value of Hawaii as the strategic headquarters for DoD operations in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by SMSgt Robert Webb)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 22:28
    Photo ID: 8582375
    VIRIN: 240503-F-UX259-1022
    Resolution: 3235x3395
    Size: 805.4 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater [Image 6 of 6], by SMSgt Robert Webb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater
    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater
    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater
    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater
    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater
    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    USAF
    USSF
    Ka'ena
    SPACEFORINDOPAC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download