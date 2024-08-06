Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman met with U.S. Space Forces Maj. Cody Felipe, commander of Detachment 3, 21st Space Operations Squadron, to discuss the progress made in advancing integrated space capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater at Ka’ena Point Space Force Station, May 3, 2024. During his visit, Saltzman toured the Hawaii Tracking Station, call sign “HULA,” and met with personnel to discuss their support to the DoD providing critical capabilities in support of the Joint Force in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Jimmie Pike)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 22:28 Photo ID: 8582379 VIRIN: 240503-F-IP756-1263 Resolution: 6928x4949 Size: 6.75 MB Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jimmie Pike, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.