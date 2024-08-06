Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater [Image 4 of 6]

    CSO visits US Space Forces Indo-Pacific, focuses on integrated space operations in priority theater

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jimmie Pike 

    Pacific Air Forces

    Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman met with U.S. Space Forces Maj. Cody Felipe, commander of Detachment 3, 21st Space Operations Squadron, to discuss the progress made in advancing integrated space capabilities in the Indo-Pacific theater at Ka’ena Point Space Force Station, May 3, 2024. During his visit, Saltzman toured the Hawaii Tracking Station, call sign “HULA,” and met with personnel to discuss their support to the DoD providing critical capabilities in support of the Joint Force in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech Sgt. Jimmie Pike)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 22:28
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
