    The 2024 Big Give [Image 6 of 10]

    The 2024 Big Give

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing

    Members from the 54th Operations Support Squadron volunteer team gifted Michael Schinabery, Holloman civic leader, with a new sign for the Cloudcroft Light Opera Company at the 2024 Casa’s Big Give closing ceremony, Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 2, 2024. Their project encompassed a full rehabilitation of the Cloudcroft Light Opera Company building interior by replacing the lighting, cleaning the floors, building shelves and sealing the roof. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 15:08
    Photo ID: 8581647
    VIRIN: 240802-F-TY635-1106
    Resolution: 5657x3771
    Size: 4.78 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Air Force
    Alamogordo
    49th Wing
    Big Give

