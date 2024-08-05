Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 2024 Big Give [Image 5 of 10]

    The 2024 Big Give

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran 

    49th Wing

    A volunteer counts the votes for this years winners during the closing ceremony of the Casa’s Big Give event, Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 2, 2024. This was the 14th year of the Big Give, an annual event supported by businesses in the local Otero County community funding for community improvement projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 15:08
    Photo ID: 8581645
    VIRIN: 240802-F-TY635-1097
    Resolution: 6192x4128
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    This work, The 2024 Big Give [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Antonio Salfran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Volunteer
    Air Force
    Alamogordo
    49th Wing
    Big Give

