The 2024 Big Give

Volunteers vote for this years winners during the closing ceremony of the Casa’s Big Give event, Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 2, 2024. This was the 14th year of the Big Give, an annual event supported by businesses in the local Otero County community funding for community improvement projects. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

Date Taken: 08.02.2024
by SrA Antonio Salfran