The 2024 Big Give

Members from the 49th Component Maintanence Squadron pose for a photo with their volunteer project at the 2024 Casa’s Big Give closing ceremony, Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 2, 2024. Their project encompassed a full interior repainting of the Boys and Girls Club in Alamogordo, along with exterior landscaping. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)
08.02.2024
08.09.2024
|8581644
|240802-F-TY635-1090
|6192x4128
|5.66 MB
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|1
|0
