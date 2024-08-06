The 2024 Big Give

U.S. Air Force Col. John Ethridge, 49th Wing commander, gives a speech during the closing ceremony of the Casa’s Big Give event, Alamogordo, New Mexico, Aug. 2, 2024. The Big Give is an annual event that recognizes the volunteer efforts of Airmen who complete projects and give back to the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Antonio Salfran)

Date Taken: 08.02.2024
Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US