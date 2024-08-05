Cyclone Division promotes South Bend native, Greenwood resident to brigadier general

Indiana Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Cathy Eaken, right, of Greenwood and the 38th Infantry Division deputy commanding general for sustainment, poses for photo with the division's commanding general, Maj. Gen. Dan Degelow, at Stout Field in Indianapolis, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. Eaken, a South Bend native, received her one-star rank, one-star flags, pistol and belt during her promotion ceremony.

