Cyclone Division promotes South Bend native, Greenwood resident to brigadier general

INDIANAPOLIS -- Soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division, also known as the Cyclone Division, promoted and recognized its newest brigadier general at Indiana National Guard headquarters at Stout Field today.



Indiana Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Cathy Eaken, the division's deputy commanding general for sustainment and originally from South Bend, received her new rank among family, friends and peers during the ceremony.



During Eaken's speech, she thanked her family and leaders of the Indiana National Guard, Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles, and the division, Maj. Gen. Dan Degelow.



"My gratitude for this opportunity starts with Maj. Gen. Lyles and Maj. Gen. Degelow, for their trust and confidence in my ability to serve as the DCG for sustainment for the 38th ID," said Eaken, of Greenwood. "I will work hard daily to meet your expectations and the needs of the Indiana National Guard."



Eaken, who's previously served as the division's personnel officer, the logistics officer and the chief of staff, now serves as the leader of sustainment that combines logistics, administrative and other sections within the division.



"For over 31 years, General Eaken has faithfully served the Indiana Army National Guard. In every role held, she has excelled and established a superb reputation," said Degelow in his speech. "Her expertise in sustainment operations, leadership ability, ethics and knowledge of how the Army runs are why she was selected."



Eaken, who also led the 38th Sustainment Brigade in Kokomo from 2021 to 2023 prior to coming back to the division in her new role, has led at every level from platoon to company to battalion and brigade throughout her 31-year military career.



During the ceremony, Eaken, as a general officer, also received one-star flags, a pistol and a belt.



Eaken's military career started in 1993 as a ROTC cadet in her sophomore year at Ball State University. She commissioned as a quartermaster second lieutenant in 1996 and then led a platoon with Company A, 738th Forward Support Battalion in Elkhart.



Other command assignments include Headquarters, Supply Company, 638th Aviation Support Battalion at Noblesville with a restationing at during her command to Indianapolis and the113th Brigade Support Battalion in Muncie.



Eaken deployed as an operations officer with the 219th Area Support Group to Afghanistan in 2006 and as the logistics officer for the division to Kuwait in 2019.



Eaken will rely on her experience again as the Cyclone Division will mobilize 600 of its Hoosier Guardsmen later this year for another rotation to U.S. Central Command's Operation Spartan Shield.



"The goal is always to promote peace and security and ultimately prevent chaos inside our borders like what happened on 9/11," said Eaken. "I am honored to be part of the team, in this new capacity, and I look forward to this new challenge."



Eaken lives in Greenwood with her husband, Shawn, and they have four children: Ashley, Kourtney, Julia and Jackson.



