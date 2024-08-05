Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Cyclone Division promotes South Bend native, Greenwood resident to brigadier general [Image 1 of 3]

    GREENWOOD, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jeff Lowry 

    38th Infantry Division

    Indiana Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Cathy Eaken, of Greenwood and the 38th Infantry Division deputy commanding general for sustainment, receives her one-star rank from her husband, Shawn, and daughter Ashley, at Stout Field in Indianapolis, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. Eaken, a South Bend native, received her one-star rank during her promotion ceremony, and she's served in the Indiana National Guard for more than 31 years.

    38th Infantry Division
    Indiana National Guard
    promotion ceremony
    general officer

