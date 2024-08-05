Cyclone Division promotes South Bend native, Greenwood resident to brigadier general

Indiana Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Cathy Eaken, of Greenwood and the 38th Infantry Division deputy commanding general for sustainment, unfurls her one-star flag with her cousin Don Smith at Stout Field in Indianapolis, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. Eaken, a South Bend native, received her one-star rank during her promotion ceremony, and she's served in the Indiana National Guard for more than 31 years.

