Indiana Army National Guard Brig. Gen. Cathy Eaken, of Greenwood and the 38th Infantry Division deputy commanding general for sustainment, unfurls her one-star flag with her cousin Don Smith at Stout Field in Indianapolis, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. Eaken, a South Bend native, received her one-star rank during her promotion ceremony, and she's served in the Indiana National Guard for more than 31 years.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 13:31
|Photo ID:
|8581387
|VIRIN:
|240808-Z-WN757-9857
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|2.05 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH BEND, INDIANA, US
|Hometown:
|GREENWOOD, INDIANA, US
|Hometown:
|INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Cyclone Division promotes South Bend native, Greenwood resident to brigadier general [Image 3 of 3], by MSG Jeff Lowry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
