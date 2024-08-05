National Best Warrior Competition 2024 Closing Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, right, the command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, shakes hands with Spc. Andruw Nakamura, an infantryman assigned to Charlie Troop, 1st Squadron, 299th Cavalry Regiment, 29th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Hawaii Army National Guard at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 8, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

Date Taken: 08.08.2024
Location: BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US