U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Palmer, the garrison support command sergeant major of the Vermont Army National Guard, applauds the winners of the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition during the closing ceremony, Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 8, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 11:43 Photo ID: 8581185 VIRIN: 240808-Z-UF566-1614 Resolution: 5554x3703 Size: 19.98 MB Location: BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.