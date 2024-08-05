U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, right, the command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, shakes hands with Staff Sgt. Kirtley Finnell, a combat engineer representing the Alabama National Guard at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 8, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2024 Date Posted: 08.09.2024 11:43 Photo ID: 8581188 VIRIN: 240808-Z-UF566-1659 Resolution: 6457x4305 Size: 22.94 MB Location: BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, National Best Warrior Competition 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Lianne Hirano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.