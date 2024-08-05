National Best Warrior Competition 2024 Closing Ceremony

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, the command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, delivers a speech at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 8, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.09.2024 11:43
|Photo ID:
|8581179
|VIRIN:
|240808-Z-UF566-1538
|Resolution:
|5890x3927
|Size:
|25.71 MB
|Location:
|BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
