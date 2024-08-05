Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Best Warrior Competition 2024 Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 12]

    National Best Warrior Competition 2024 Closing Ceremony

    BURLINGTON, VERMONT, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Lianne Hirano 

    117th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment (Hawaii)

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. John T. Raines, left, the command sergeant major of the Army National Guard, alongside the winners of the Army National Guard Best Squad, congratulate the winners at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 8, 2024. The Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition is a five-day event composed of 14 competitors representing the regional winners; the competition tests Soldiers’ physical and mental prowess with a series of events with the overall winners receiving either Soldier of the Year or Non-commissioned Officer of the Year recognition. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Lianne M. Hirano)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2024
    Date Posted: 08.09.2024 11:43
    Photo ID: 8581183
    VIRIN: 240808-Z-UF566-1581
    Resolution: 6305x4203
    Size: 35.43 MB
    Location: BURLINGTON, VERMONT, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    USARPAC
    Hawaii
    National Guard
    USArmy
    2024 National Best Warrior Competition
    NBWC2024

